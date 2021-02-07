Three killed in Gouldsboro crash

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Three people were killed in a single car crash Saturday night in Gouldsboro.

It happened on West Bay Road around 7 p.m.

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Jessob Hayward of Gouldsboro, and his two passengers, 18-year-old Lucas Pottle of Steuben, and a minor from Gouldsboro, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials say Pottle and the minor were current students at Sumner Memorial High School. Hayward was a former student.

According to Principal, Ty Thurlow, the school will allow all students to attend school on Monday to receive support from school counselors.

“We know that this is an incredibly difficult time for our community, and we know that there are many difficult days ahead. We are hopeful that we can all support one another through this tragedy.”

