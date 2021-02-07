Solstice Senior Living at Bangor hosts first winter carnival

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members at Solstice Senior Living of Bangor were in for an afternoon of fun Saturday.

It was their first winter carnival.

Among the festivities were live music, hot chocolate, hot dogs and beans for lunch, and an outdoor fireplace.

Staff say they wanted to bring something new and different to their residents.

”We’re going to try to continue to do some more things out here. But everyone’s just been cooped up, so we thought, let’s just try to see if we can get everybody outside, and if we had to we could put everybody indoors, social-distanced of course, but we thought why not give it a try,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Beverly Austin.

They crowned a Snowball King and Queen at the event as well.

