Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl in Kansas has died after being dragged for miles by her family’s SUV that had been stolen.

Wichita police say in a news release that the girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle Saturday while her family went inside a restaurant to get food.

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The girl tried to get out of the vehicle while it was moving but was caught in the seat belt and dragged.

Palmer stopped the vehicle several miles away. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palmer is charged with felony murder.

