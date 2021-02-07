Advertisement

One person injured after explosion destroys greenhouse in Hampden

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say one person was injured after an explosion destroyed a greenhouse in Hampden early this afternoon.

The greenhouse was behind Calkins Farm Stand on Main Road South.

Multiple crews responded to the scene.

Officials say the cause of the explosion was one person working on a small engine.

”We were called this afternoon for what we thought initially was a building fire, and it ended up being a fire in a greenhouse behind this business. It had apparently been caused by some work on a small engine that caused an explosion. There was one individual that had some site burns to his face, and unfortunately there’s some extensive damage to the greenhouse,” said Matt Thomas, Acting Lieutenant of the Hampden Fire Department.

Officials add that there was no damage to the business’ main building.

The fire is still under investigation.

