Man suffers minor injuries after Dyer Brook crash

DYER BROOK Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man escaped with only minor injuries after a crash in Dyer Brook.

Police say 29-year-old Angel Dominguez of Dyer Brook was driving on Route 2 Saturday night when he lost control of his car.

We’re told his car flipped onto its roof, and slid across both lanes before coming to a rest near a utility pole.

Police believe he was driving too fast for the road conditions.

