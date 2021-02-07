Man suffers minor injuries after Dyer Brook crash
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DYER BROOK Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man escaped with only minor injuries after a crash in Dyer Brook.
Police say 29-year-old Angel Dominguez of Dyer Brook was driving on Route 2 Saturday night when he lost control of his car.
We’re told his car flipped onto its roof, and slid across both lanes before coming to a rest near a utility pole.
Police believe he was driving too fast for the road conditions.
