Mainly Cloudy Today, Snow Develops Late Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has pushed off to our north and east. Clouds have taken over much of the state as a result. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. An area of low pressure will form off the North Carolina/Virginia coast early this morning. It will intensify throughout the day as it moves north and east. By Sunday evening, it will be a couple hundred miles south of Nova Scotia and light snow will likely develop mid-afternoon and continue into the night. Due to that, a winter weather advisory has been posted from the Mid-Coast, down through Portland, as well as Southern Aroostook County into the Bangor region. A winter storm warning up for Coastal Downeast into Central Washington County. The snow will generally not fall at a heavy rate, but rather a steady light to moderate snow. Accumulations will be on the lighter side for most. A coating to 2″ across the far north. A general 2-5″ for much of the central and southern parts of the state. However, near and along coastal Downeast, upwards of 4-8″ possible in this region. Most of the snow will end after midnight, around 2-4 AM.

High pressure builds back in for the day on Monday. A northwest wind will bring in cooler air across the region. It will be partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper teens to mid 20s. However, when you factor in the winds it will feel more like the single digits and lower teens. It will be mainly cloudy for the day on Tuesday. More light snow is possible as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will not be a major storm either. Periods of light snow expected with this. The “highest” accumulation totals will once again likely be in the southern parts of the state where a couple inches may accumulate. This system will pull off to the east Tuesday night. Skies will open up on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the teens to near 20 degrees. Thursday will be a dry day. There will be more in the way of cloudiness as a storm system will be well to our south and west, in the Mid-Atlantic. Call it mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s. We’re watching this system closely as it may impact our region on Friday.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies. Light, to at times moderate snow will develop mid afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Periods of snow, generally ending after midnight, some clearing after that. Lows will fall back to the teens for most. Winds N/NW at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs will run in the upper teens to mid 20s. Blustery as well, winds northwest at 10-20 mph making it feel like the single digits and lower teens throughout the day.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds during the morning. Light snow possible late afternoon and evening. Cold, highs will top out in the teens to lower 20 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly. Highs will top out in the 20s.

