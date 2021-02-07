Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 154 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer has died as a result of COVID-19.

The additional death reported Sunday is a woman in her 70s from York County.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 635.

The Maine CDC is reporting 154 new cases of the virus Sunday.

The new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 41,218.

Of those, a little more than 33,000 are confirmed.

The majority of new cases overnight come from southern Maine, once again.

York County is reporting 41 new cases.

Cumberland County has 35.

Hancock and Knox counties are the only two counties not reporting additional cases Sunday.

As of Sunday, nearly 192,000 coronavirus vaccinations had been administered across Maine.

140,184 people have received their first shot.

51,629 people have received the final dose.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, February 7 (WABI)

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 at 2 p.m.

