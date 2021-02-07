Advertisement

Kasey Lander Memorial Fund spends Super Bowl Sunday tackling food insecurity in Newport

They set up a drive thru food collection to benefit less fortunate kids at Nokomis Middle School.
No Child Left Hungry Food Drive
No Child Left Hungry Food Drive(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Many grade school students rely on school provided meals as their only means of eating.

As February vacation approaches, some students may not have access to food.

”We have a lot of children in our locality that are hungry, that we don’t see,” said Kim Lander, Co-Chair of the Kasey Lander Memorial Fund.

Kimberly Lander, and her family started the Kasey Lander Memorial Fund after tragically losing her Daughter, Kasey, in a fire in 2001.

To honor her memory, the fund has supported the community in many different ways.

They have awarded roughly $75,000 in scholarships and over $200,000 to people in need since starting the fund.

“Our family has been involved in community activities forever, and our children have always been involved with us. I can remember Kasey barley being able to see over a table helping us out, and her little sister in a backpack while we were feeding people at thanksgiving,” said Lander.

Food insecurity in the Newport community has always been an issue.

So the Kasey Lander Memorial Fund, as they always do, stepped in to help.

They set up a drive thru food collection to benefit less fortunate kids at Nokomis Middle School.

“We’ve partnered with Boy Scout Troop 63 and the teachers at RSU 19, because those teachers see everyday those hungry kids,” added Lander.

As kids in the district get set to go on February vacation starting the 15th, the goal is to ensure no kids goes hungry during the break.

“It is a very real need, not just our schools in our district, but many districts, so any chance we can partner with someone who is going to help us provide some staples and some things for these kids is huge,” said Angela Brown, Principal at Nokomis Regional Middle School.

“This way, before vacations where a lot of them wouldn’t have any access to food, because a lot of kids depend on food at school, this way they can grab a bag on their way out the door before they go on vacation and have something,” said Lander.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 6
Maine CDC reports 263 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Versant Power and CMP have both reported phone calls
Scammers are targeting power customers in Maine
Trenton family's Journey brings them closer together
Trenton girl’s little brother will likely save her life
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall in parts of Downeast
Snow Will Continue Tonight, Ending After Midnight

Latest News

State Police respond to crash on Interstate in Carmel
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall in parts of Downeast
Snow Will Continue Tonight, Ending After Midnight
One person injured after greenhouse explosion.
One person injured after explosion destroys greenhouse in Hampden
The New England Patriots' team plane (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
New England health care workers depart for Super Bowl