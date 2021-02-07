Kasey Lander Memorial Fund spends Super Bowl Sunday tackling food insecurity in Newport

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Many grade school students rely on school provided meals as their only means of eating.

As February vacation approaches, some students may not have access to food.

”We have a lot of children in our locality that are hungry, that we don’t see,” said Kim Lander, Co-Chair of the Kasey Lander Memorial Fund.

Kimberly Lander, and her family started the Kasey Lander Memorial Fund after tragically losing her Daughter, Kasey, in a fire in 2001.

To honor her memory, the fund has supported the community in many different ways.

They have awarded roughly $75,000 in scholarships and over $200,000 to people in need since starting the fund.

“Our family has been involved in community activities forever, and our children have always been involved with us. I can remember Kasey barley being able to see over a table helping us out, and her little sister in a backpack while we were feeding people at thanksgiving,” said Lander.

Food insecurity in the Newport community has always been an issue.

So the Kasey Lander Memorial Fund, as they always do, stepped in to help.

They set up a drive thru food collection to benefit less fortunate kids at Nokomis Middle School.

“We’ve partnered with Boy Scout Troop 63 and the teachers at RSU 19, because those teachers see everyday those hungry kids,” added Lander.

As kids in the district get set to go on February vacation starting the 15th, the goal is to ensure no kids goes hungry during the break.

“It is a very real need, not just our schools in our district, but many districts, so any chance we can partner with someone who is going to help us provide some staples and some things for these kids is huge,” said Angela Brown, Principal at Nokomis Regional Middle School.

“This way, before vacations where a lot of them wouldn’t have any access to food, because a lot of kids depend on food at school, this way they can grab a bag on their way out the door before they go on vacation and have something,” said Lander.

