“Help Hope Save a Home” fundraiser raising money to benefit local family after cancer diagnosis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a local woman who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer a little over a year ago is asking for their community’s help.

Patience Eye had to quit her job as a nurse after her diagnosis.

Her daughter, Hope Eye, is the only person in the household currently working.

Hope began a Facebook Fundraiser called ‘Help Hope Save A Home”, adding that they are in danger of losing their house.

Hope says they have raised over $5,000 of the $50,000 goal on their Facebook fundraiser.

“The community has more than come through and I never knew how helpful people could be until this,” says Patience’s daughter Hope.

“I’m focused on gratitude. That I, every morning that I wake up, and I still have a life, I am so grateful for that,” says Patience Eye, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Hope says if you’d like to donate, you can do so through the Facebook Fundraiser, or her PayPal or Venmo accounts.

You can visit this link to learn more.

