UMaine women’s basketball seniors may be different but share a team mentality

Coach Vachon says they have left a lasting legacy
UMaine women's basketball seniors may be different but share a team mentality
Coach Vachon says they have left a lasting legacy
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball approved to host UMass Lowell this weekend. Senior weekend for Maine. Blanca, Dor, Fanny, Maeve and Kelly have been some of the best players in program history. Coach Vachon will certainly miss them when they are gone.

“Dor and Blanca started every game in their careers. Fanny had started every game until this year. Fanny had to battle a lot of injuries along the way. Kelly and Maeve didn’t play their first two years. They are team players first,” says UMaine head women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon, “You look at Fanny, she started every game in her career, and now she’s coming off the bench. For a lot of people that could be devastating. When you have your leaders doing that, the freshmen and sophomores, they can’t help but learn from that. See that, and use that as an example as they grow as well.”

UMass at Maine Saturday 4 PM and Sunday 1 PM.

