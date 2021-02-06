TV5 teams up with Pine Tree Camp for a fundraising telethon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A big thank you to everyone who helped support Pine Tree Camp in our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts on Friday.

Donations support sending children and adults with disabilities to the camp in Rome.

People were not only able to call in and donate to the cause, but also make a donation at Dysart’s in Hermon.

We’re told at this spot alone on Friday donations totaled more than one thousand dollars.

We asked one local man why he wanted to give back.

Doug Pomelow, said, “They’ll have a summer where they can get out, go somewhere, and just play. It’s a good cause.”

Pine Tree Camp offers a unique experience on their fully-accessible 285-acre campus.

In summers past, campers of all ages with disabilities have enjoyed barrier-free access to outdoor Maine activities like swimming, fishing, hiking, boating, and more.

The goal has been to provide a place where everyone feels accepted and can build self-esteem and confidence.

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson says the effect the experience has on campers can make a huge impact.

”It’s a place for people to come and develop and find a community,” Willard-Robinson said. “It’s like a home away from home. Campers come for years and years. We serve children and adults. That’s a unique piece of us. They can come and just be themselves.”

They developed the Adventure Day Pass, which provided a safe, physically distanced way for campers to visit.

Now, they’ve expanded that program to the winter months, with the first winter Adventure Day on February 13th.

The cost is $20 per person and space is limited.

This winter, three and a half miles of trails will be kept accessible alongside other camp activities.

Mary Schafhauser, Pine Tree Camp Assistant Director, said, “We really tried to figure out how we were doing to pivot and still offer in-person access to the camp. So out of that came adventure day pass. People got to come and do all their favorite activities they used to do they just got to do it with their families and the people they live with. In winter we still believe that access to nature is important. So we are going to be snowshoeing. Ice fishing with some partners. We’re going to have some outdoor fire spaces we’re going to have some indoor spaces.”

You can visit pinetreesociety.org to donate and support a camper.

