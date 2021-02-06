Advertisement

Small towns in Maine can apply for energy efficiency help

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Small towns in Maine can now apply for incentives to add energy efficiency systems to public buildings and spaces.

Efficiency Maine says it’s offering incentives for heat pumps and lighting projects.

It’s setting aside money for some of the projects in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy.

Efficiency Maine says the offer is available until March 31 and accepted projects must be completed by June 1.

Public buildings such as fire stations, town halls and public works facilities are all eligible for the funds, which are intended to help governments reduce their environmental footprint through greater energy efficiency.

