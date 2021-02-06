Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Clear Tonight, Snow Develops Sunday Afternoon

By Ryan Munn
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will briefly build into the region tonight under partly cloudy skies once again. Lows will drop back to the teens to lower 20s.

This area of high pressure will push up to our north and east throughout the day tomorrow. Cloudy skies to start the day Sunday. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. An area of low pressure will form off the North Carolina/Virginia coast early on Sunday. It will intensify throughout the day as it moves north and east. By Sunday evening, it will be several hundred miles south of Nova Scotia and light snow will likely develop mid-afternoon and continue into the night. It will not be a heavy snow, but rather a steady lighter snow. Accumulations will be on the lighter side. A coating to 2″ across the far north. A general 2-5″ for much of the central and southern parts of the state. However, near and along coastal Downeast, upwards of 4-8″ possible in this region. High pressure builds back in for the day on Monday. A northwest wind will bring in cooler air across the region. It will be partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper teens to mid 20s. We’re also keeping a close eye on Tuesday as another storm system is possible. Again, it does not look like a powerful storm, we will keep a close eye on it over the next several days. This system will slowly pull off to the northeast throughout the day. Skies will open up a bit with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the teens to near 20.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows will drop back to the teens and lower 20s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies to start, light, to at times moderate snow is looking likely for the afternoon and Sunday night. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs will run in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds during the morning. Light snow possible during the afternoon. Cold, highs will top out in the teens to lower 20 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of Feb. 6
Maine CDC reports 263 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Versant Power and CMP have both reported phone calls
Scammers are targeting power customers in Maine
Trenton family's Journey brings them closer together
Trenton girl’s little brother will likely save her life
Latest coronavirus numbers in Maine according to the CDC
267 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths reported by Maine CDC
The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the...
First Maine suspect in Capitol riot detained, bail hearing next week

Latest News

The steadiest and heaviest snowfall near the coast
Partly to Mostly Clear Tonight, Snow Develops Tomorrow Afternoon
Steadiest and heaviest snow will be near the coast tomorrow evening
A Few Snow Showers This Morning Otherwise Variably Cloudy, Snow Develops Tomorrow Afternoon
Steadiest and heaviest snow will be near the coast tomorrow evening
Snow Showers This Morning, Variably Cloudy For The Afternoon
Evening Light Snow & Mix Ending, Brighter & Breezy Saturday
Evening Light Snow & Mix Ending, Brighter & Breezy Saturday