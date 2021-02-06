Partly to Mostly Clear Tonight, Snow Develops Sunday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will briefly build into the region tonight under partly cloudy skies once again. Lows will drop back to the teens to lower 20s.

This area of high pressure will push up to our north and east throughout the day tomorrow. Cloudy skies to start the day Sunday. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. An area of low pressure will form off the North Carolina/Virginia coast early on Sunday. It will intensify throughout the day as it moves north and east. By Sunday evening, it will be several hundred miles south of Nova Scotia and light snow will likely develop mid-afternoon and continue into the night. It will not be a heavy snow, but rather a steady lighter snow. Accumulations will be on the lighter side. A coating to 2″ across the far north. A general 2-5″ for much of the central and southern parts of the state. However, near and along coastal Downeast, upwards of 4-8″ possible in this region. High pressure builds back in for the day on Monday. A northwest wind will bring in cooler air across the region. It will be partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper teens to mid 20s. We’re also keeping a close eye on Tuesday as another storm system is possible. Again, it does not look like a powerful storm, we will keep a close eye on it over the next several days. This system will slowly pull off to the northeast throughout the day. Skies will open up a bit with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the teens to near 20.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows will drop back to the teens and lower 20s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies to start, light, to at times moderate snow is looking likely for the afternoon and Sunday night. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs will run in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds during the morning. Light snow possible during the afternoon. Cold, highs will top out in the teens to lower 20 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the teens to near 20 degrees.

