No one hurt in morning house fire in Augusta

The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.
Fire officials were called to the home on Chapel Street in Augusta just after 6 a.m.
Fire officials were called to the home on Chapel Street in Augusta just after 6 a.m.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire at an Augusta home Saturday morning.

The Augusta Fire Department responded to the home on Chapel Street around 6 a.m.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

This story will be updated.

Crews are on scene of a structure fire at 37 Chapel St. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Augusta Maine Fire-Rescue on Saturday, February 6, 2021

