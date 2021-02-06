No one hurt in morning house fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire at an Augusta home Saturday morning.

The Augusta Fire Department responded to the home on Chapel Street around 6 a.m.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

This story will be updated.

HAPPENING NOW: Augusta Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire just after 6 am this morning on Chapel Street. According to Chief Dave Groder, no one was hurt in the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause. More details tonight at 6. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/EeVdrekhSI — Connor Clement (@connorclementtv) February 6, 2021

Crews are on scene of a structure fire at 37 Chapel St. Please avoid the area. Posted by Augusta Maine Fire-Rescue on Saturday, February 6, 2021

