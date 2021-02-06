No one hurt in morning house fire in Augusta
The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire at an Augusta home Saturday morning.
The Augusta Fire Department responded to the home on Chapel Street around 6 a.m.
Fire officials say no one was hurt.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.