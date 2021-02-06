Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 263 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

According to the Maine CDC, more than 187,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 6
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says two more Mainers have passed away as a result of COVID-19.

A person from York County and a person from Penobscot County has died.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 634.

The Maine CDC is reporting 263 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

The new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 41,064.

Of those, 32,901 are confirmed.

The majority of new cases overnight come from southern Maine.

York County has 60 new cases.

Cumberland County has 58.

Maine CDC data as of Feb. 6
Nine of Maine’s 16 counties saw an increase in double-digit cases.

As of Saturday, 187,055 total coronavirus vaccinations had been administered.

Of those, 136,741 people received their first dose, while 50,314 people received their second dose.

Maine COVID-19 vaccinations as of Feb. 6
