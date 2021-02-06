Advertisement

Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Check out this app that helps track vaccine side effects

The U.S. CDC has developed what they call v-safe.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or will be soon, there’s now a tool you can use to track any side effects you may experience.

It’s a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, says folks should register after they receive their first dose.

V-safe will then ping you by phone.

You can click on the link they send and report any side effects you may be experiencing like headaches or pain in your arm.

Shah says it’s a pretty straight forward process that allows the CDC to do a few things.

”First is, that it allows you to be mindful and purposeful about your own health, and to make sure that you’re checking in with yourself to see how you’re doing.,” said Shah. “The second thing, is that if you report serious or significant reactions or symptoms, the U.S. CDC has the ability to see that and may even give folks a call, providing they consent to that. The third thing it allows us to do as a country is keep tabs on the number of side effects that may be happening after folks get vaccinated, so we can get a glimpse on how folks are doing after the vaccine.”

V-safe will also remind you to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one.

However, v-safe cannot schedule vaccine appointments.

