Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman gets first pro win in first pro start

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine men’s hockey goalie Jeremy Swayman made his first pro start today for the AHL’s Providence Bruins. Swayman stopped 26 of 27 shots earning his first pro victory of his career.

UMaine women’s hockey fell at UConn 3-0. Loryn Porter made 41 saves. She is up for the national goalie of the year award.

