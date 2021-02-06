Advertisement

Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman gets first pro win in first pro start

Swayman stopped 26 of 27 shots
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine men’s hockey goalie Jeremy Swayman made his first pro start today for the AHL’s Providence Bruins. Swayman stopped 26 of 27 shots earning his first pro victory of his career.

UMaine women’s hockey fell at UConn 3-0. Loryn Porter made 41 saves. She is up for the national goalie of the year award.

