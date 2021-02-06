First Maine suspect in Capitol riot detained, bail hearing next week

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president has led to federal criminal charges against at least 175 people in 40 states, and that list now includes one person from Maine, Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, a York County resident, who made his initial court appearance Friday.

But the 40-minute hearing for Fitzsimons was virtual, a Zoom meeting conducted by U.S. Magistrate John Rich, with the defendant, wearing an orange jumpsuit, participating alone from inside the Cumberland County Jail.

Neither Fitzsimons nor his court-appointed attorney, federal defender James Nixon, from Bangor, entered any pleas on the two felonies and two misdemeanors he is facing, which carry a combined maximum penalty of 14-and-a-half years in prison, according to Rich.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolf represented the government for federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., who are overseeing all of the cases stemming from the Jan. 6 melee.

Rich said that prosecutors want Fitzsimons to remain in jail, because “no conditions exist to reasonably assure either your appearance or the safety of any other person in the community.”

Rich scheduled a bail hearing for next Thursday, Feb. 11.

According to public property records, Fitzsimons has lived with his wife, Justine, 29, at this home in Lebanon since late 2017. He previously lived in Rhode Island and upstate New York.

