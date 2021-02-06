Advertisement

Dr. Shah makes visit to Northern Light COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Bangor

Northern Light says Dr. Shah was in attendance to tour the facility, and learn more about their operations.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah visited the Northern Light Vaccination Site at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday.

Northern Light also says that the site handles 900 or more vaccinations during each clinic, with 400 vaccinations planned at today alone.

Dr. Shah says he was both impressed and hopeful by what he saw.

”Statewide, we’re trying to make vaccines as available to everybody as we can, and we know that one of the ways to do that is via high through-put sites like this,” says Dr. Shah. “And being able to come to a place that’s easy to access, with ample parking, and to get in and out, in 15 to 20 minutes, that’s exactly the way the state of Maine is going to move toward vaccinating everyone who wants to be vaccinated.”

Northern Light says doses given today were primarily second doses for healthcare workers and first responders.

They add they will be able to handle upwards of 5,000 vaccinations a day at maximum capacity, but that vaccine availability is still limited.

