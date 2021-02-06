Advertisement

Churches host annual “Souper” Bowl of Caring this weekend

The annual event, always held on Super Bowl Weekend is a weekend of fighting food insecurity in the state.
Churches across the state are hosting their annual "Souper" Bowl of Caring today and tomorrow.
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - It’s Souper Bowl Weekend.

Both in Tampa, Florida as well as here for a number of Maine Parishes.

Churches across the state are hosting their annual “Souper” Bowl of Caring Saturday and Sunday.

The annual event, always held on Super Bowl Weekend is a weekend of fighting food insecurity in the state.

Parishes collect canned foods, soups, and monetary donations to give to local charities so they can tackle hunger in their communities.

Sacred Heart Church in Hallowell decided to do a chili and cornbread fundraiser as their means to contribute.

Because of the pandemic, a curbside food pickup was established to keep those who participate safe.

”People who have lost their jobs, or hours have been cut back, I know that the whole feed Maine movement is even more of a priority,” said Father John Skehan, Pastor of St. Michael Parish. “I’m just glad that we’re able to do our part in here in this Central Maine area to help the various soup kitchens and food pantries. Some of our church halls are used everyday for feeding some of the people who are less fortunate, those who are hungry.”

Since it’s inception in 1990, churches across America have raised over 100 million for soup kitchens, food pantries, and other charities.

