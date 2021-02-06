Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team confirmed in a statement Friday that Britt Reid was involved in the accident but declined additional comment.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene that he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
Latest coronavirus numbers in Maine according to the CDC
267 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths reported by Maine CDC
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Maine man arrested by FBI, accused of taking part in Capitol riots
If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility...
Age based coronavirus vaccination eligibility could be Maine’s future

Latest News

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard
More charges for members of extremist groups involved in the Capitol riots. (Source: CNN...
Charges continue for extremist group members
Acting DC Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman makes statement on riots and the officers...
DC Capitol police chief makes statement about insurrection response
Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on...
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Inmates set fire, break windows at downtown St. Louis jail. (Source: KMOV via CNN Newsource)
Inmates set fire to St. Louis jail