“Be The Match” drive held in Ellsworth for Trenton girl Saturday

On Saturday, Journey’s family held an event in Ellsworth for Be The Match to encourage others to become donors.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, we introduced you to Journey, an 8-year-old girl with MDS that needs a bone marrow transplant.

On Saturday, Journey’s family held an event in Ellsworth for Be The Match to encourage others to become donors.

Journey’s little brother Ezra is currently a match to donate, but further tests need to be done to see if he can donate.

If Ezra is unable to donate, Journey will turn to Be The Match.

Organizers as well as Journey’s family say that many community members showed up just to show their support.

“You know, we’re looking for a certain age range, and I know that’s tough sometimes, but even people that aren’t in that 18-44 age range have been stopping by and at least giving their support and helping spread awareness so it’s been great,” said Be the Match Community Representative Jessica Pacheco.

“We’re just grateful for all the community support and go Be The Match. Text #mightygirl to 61474 for your own kit, do your cheek swab, and get on the registry. That would be amazing,” said Journey’s Mom Melanie Gartner.

You can find more information at https://bethematch.org/.

