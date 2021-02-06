Advertisement

Bangor’s Trisch commits to Division-I George Washington baseball

“I didn’t expect to get an offer since they haven’t seen me in person or play in a game.”
Bangor’s Trisch commits to George Washington baseball
Bangor’s Trisch commits to George Washington baseball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor junior Colton Trisch has committed to play division one baseball for George Washington University. He has been completely recruited through online video posts and virtual meetings.

“Cause of COVID-19, everything has been remote. I didn’t expect to get an offer since they haven’t seen me in person or play in a game,” says Bangor junior Colton Trisch, “But, I guess they had a great conversation with my summer ball coach, and he said great things about me. They saw my video and decided to make me an offer, which surprised me.”

Colton played for multiple summer league teams all over New England and is working to emulate his favorite pitcher.

“I’ve always looked up to Clayton Kershaw. That’s why my number is 22,” says Trisch, “I’ve actually came a long way since freshman year. Throwing 75 miles an hour to now 86. So I made a big jump. Surprised everybody because freshman year, they haven’t seen me since freshman year.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
Latest coronavirus numbers in Maine according to the CDC
267 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths reported by Maine CDC
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Maine man arrested by FBI, accused of taking part in Capitol riots
If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility...
Age based coronavirus vaccination eligibility could be Maine’s future

Latest News

Bangor boys and girls top Hermon, Hampden boys beat Old Town
Bangor boys and girls top Hermon, Hampden boys win at Old Town
UMaine women’s basketball seniors may be different but share a team mentality
UMaine women’s basketball seniors may be different but share a team mentality
Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman gets first pro win in first pro start
Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson's lead
Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson’s lead