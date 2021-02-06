Bangor’s Trisch commits to Division-I George Washington baseball

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor junior Colton Trisch has committed to play division one baseball for George Washington University. He has been completely recruited through online video posts and virtual meetings.

“Cause of COVID-19, everything has been remote. I didn’t expect to get an offer since they haven’t seen me in person or play in a game,” says Bangor junior Colton Trisch, “But, I guess they had a great conversation with my summer ball coach, and he said great things about me. They saw my video and decided to make me an offer, which surprised me.”

Colton played for multiple summer league teams all over New England and is working to emulate his favorite pitcher.

“I’ve always looked up to Clayton Kershaw. That’s why my number is 22,” says Trisch, “I’ve actually came a long way since freshman year. Throwing 75 miles an hour to now 86. So I made a big jump. Surprised everybody because freshman year, they haven’t seen me since freshman year.”

