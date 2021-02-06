Advertisement

A Few Snow Showers This Morning Otherwise Variably Cloudy, Snow Develops Tomorrow Afternoon

The steadiest and heaviest snow will be near the coast tomorrow evening
By Ryan Munn
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The weak area of low pressure that brought a mixture of light rain and snow to the region yesterday is working off to the north and east. On the backside of this system, there will be a bit of a breeze out of the west/northwest. It will turn variably cloudy today. Temperatures will run a little above average for this time of the year, in the upper 20s to mid 30s. High pressure will briefly build in tonight under partly cloudy skies once again. Lows will drop back to the teens to lower 20s.

This area of high pressure will push up to our north and east throughout the day tomorrow. Cloudy skies to start the day Sunday. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. An area of low pressure will form off the North Carolina/Virginia coast early on Sunday. It will intensify throughout the day as it moves north and east. By Sunday evening, it will be several hundred miles south of Nova Scotia and light snow will likely develop mid-afternoon and continue into the night. It will not be a heavy snow, but rather a steady lighter snow. Accumulations at this point will be on the lighter side, around 2-5″ from Bangor down towards the coast, lower amounts north. High pressure builds back in for the day on Monday. A northwest wind will bring in cooler air across the region. It will be partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper teens to mid 20s. We’re also keeping a close eye on Tuesday as another storm system is possible. Again, it does not look like a powerful storm, we will keep a close eye on it over the next several days. This system will slowly pull off to the northeast throughout the day. Skies will open up a bit with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the teens to near 20.

Today: Variably cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds west at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows will drop back to the teens and lower 20s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies to start, light, to at times moderate snow is looking likely for the afternoon and Sunday night. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs will run in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds during the morning. Light snow possible during the afternoon. Cold, highs will top out in the teens to lower 20 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again run in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Evening Light Snow & Mix Ending, Brighter & Breezy Saturday
