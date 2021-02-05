Advertisement

UMaine women’s hockey, women’s basketball cleared to resume competition while men’s teams aren’t

Men’s teams are still under COVID-19 protocols
Maine Sport
Maine Sport
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine announced the rest of its spring and fall sports spring schedules. However, they are still waiting on the school to approve spring sports so they all may change.

UMaine women’s basketball and women’s hockey have been cleared by the school to play this weekend. The women’s hoops team hosts UMass Lowell. The women’s hockey team faces UConn on the road. UMaine announced men’s hockey and men’s basketball are ineligible to resume competition due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing protocols in the programs. Both their leagues adjusted schedules already for this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Updated coronavirus numbers by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 4th
305 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
You can stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page
The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

Latest News

Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson's lead
Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson’s lead
MPA NFHS
MPA not expected to change risk tiers like NFHS did this week
HU MBB
Husson men’s hoops in quarantine due to COVID-19 case on team
Maine FB
Maine football back to practice, players input helping coaches help them prepare