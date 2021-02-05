UMaine women’s hockey, women’s basketball cleared to resume competition while men’s teams aren’t

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine announced the rest of its spring and fall sports spring schedules. However, they are still waiting on the school to approve spring sports so they all may change.

UMaine women’s basketball and women’s hockey have been cleared by the school to play this weekend. The women’s hoops team hosts UMass Lowell. The women’s hockey team faces UConn on the road. UMaine announced men’s hockey and men’s basketball are ineligible to resume competition due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing protocols in the programs. Both their leagues adjusted schedules already for this weekend.

