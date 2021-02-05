Advertisement

Town of Danforth continues investigating missing town funds

They say the funds went missing between 2014 and 2016.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - The town of Danforth is considering more steps to address approximately $100,000 in missing town funds.

The issue was originally reported at a special town meeting in October last year.

Selectmen are considering more forensic reviews, consulting with other law enforcement agencies and pursuing civil remedies.

The town manager issued a statement saying in part, “This has been a very challenging time for the Town. We have been doing everything we can with available resources to address the matter and recoup funds for the town as much as possible.”

