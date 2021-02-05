Town of Danforth continues investigating missing town funds

DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - The town of Danforth is considering more steps to address approximately $100,000 in missing town funds.

The issue was originally reported at a special town meeting in October last year.

They say the funds went missing between 2014 and 2016.

Selectmen are considering more forensic reviews, consulting with other law enforcement agencies and pursuing civil remedies.

The town manager issued a statement saying in part, “This has been a very challenging time for the Town. We have been doing everything we can with available resources to address the matter and recoup funds for the town as much as possible.”

