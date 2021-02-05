The UMA Bangor Campus will offer free dental care to children in the community.

BANGOR, The University of Maine at Augusta’s Bangor Campus will offering free dental care to children in the community.

The yearly event is co-sponsored with the American Dental Association...

It provides children under the age of 18 with a free cleaning, dental examination, x-rays and fluoride treatment.

This is typically a one day event...

However, it will take place on two days this year, February 19th and March 12th.

If the available spots fill up, patients will then be placed on a waiting list.

“There’s such disparity in oral health across Maine, actually across the nation, especially across rural areas with low socioeconomics. It’s just really difficult for many people to get access to care. Even just for cleanings, but also for dental care if they had dental pain,” said Nancy Foster, Program Director for the Dental Hygiene Program.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 262-7872.

You can also find more information online by going to uma.edu and searching dental.

