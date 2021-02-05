Squaw Mountain Ski Area opens for the season

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Squaw Mountain Ski Area is officially open for the season.

The snow storm this week gave the Greenville ski area just enough snow to open the lifts.

The ski resort is offering rentals as well as lessons for people seven and older.

President of Friends of Squaw Mountain Amy Lane says they’ve missed seeing everyone enjoying the mountain.

She says they have been working hard to make everything meet COVID-19 guidelines.

“We need togetherness, we need to be outside, we need to take advantage of this beautiful snow that’s right here, and get it while the getting’s good because the ski season is going to be short this year and we want to enjoy every day of it,” said Lane.

They are open Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. 4 p.m.

The mountain will be open every day during school vacation week.

Lane urges everyone to buy their tickets and rentals ahead of time on their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.