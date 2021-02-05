Advertisement

Squaw Mountain Ski Area opens for the season

They are open Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. 4 p.m.
Squaw Mountain Ski Area
Squaw Mountain Ski Area(Friends of Squaw Mountain)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Squaw Mountain Ski Area is officially open for the season.

The snow storm this week gave the Greenville ski area just enough snow to open the lifts.

The ski resort is offering rentals as well as lessons for people seven and older.

President of Friends of Squaw Mountain Amy Lane says they’ve missed seeing everyone enjoying the mountain.

She says they have been working hard to make everything meet COVID-19 guidelines.

“We need togetherness, we need to be outside, we need to take advantage of this beautiful snow that’s right here, and get it while the getting’s good because the ski season is going to be short this year and we want to enjoy every day of it,” said Lane.

They are open Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. 4 p.m.

The mountain will be open every day during school vacation week.

Lane urges everyone to buy their tickets and rentals ahead of time on their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
Latest coronavirus numbers in Maine according to the CDC
267 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths reported by Maine CDC
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Maine man arrested by FBI, accused of taking part in Capitol riots
If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility...
Age based coronavirus vaccination eligibility could be Maine’s future

Latest News

Fire officials were called to the home on Chapel Street in Augusta just after 6 a.m.
No one hurt in morning house fire in Augusta
The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the...
First Maine suspect in Capitol riot detained, bail hearing next week
Trenton family's Journey brings them closer together
Trenton girl’s little brother will likely save her life
Pine tree camp in winter
TV5 teams up with Pine Tree Camp for a fundraising telethon
Trenton family's Journey brings them closer together
Trenton family's Journey brings them closer together