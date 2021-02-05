Snow & Mixed Rain/Snow Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to thicken up as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Snow and mixed rain/snow will develop from west to east across the state this afternoon. Temperatures today will top off in the 30s to near 40°, warmest along the coast. Periods of light snow will continue across the north tonight while areas around Bangor south to the coast see periods of mix and rain. Precipitation will taper off from west to east after midnight. Accumulations of 1″-3″ with some isolated 4″ amounts are expected for areas north of Bangor with 1″ or less expected elsewhere. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s to low 30s for overnight lows.

We may see a few lingering snow showers early Saturday otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s. It will be fairly breezy Saturday with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Sunday’s forecast becomes a little more uncertain as we will be in between a disturbance passing to our north and a stronger storm passing well offshore. The data has been wavering back and forth as to how these disturbances will affect our weather Sunday. At this point it looks like we will at least see some snow showers Sunday afternoon and night but if the storm passing offshore is close enough, it could bring some steadier light snow mainly to southern and coastal areas with some light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. A disturbance moving through the state on Sunday will give us some clouds and a slight chance of snow showers across the north otherwise our Sunday looks quiet. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s. High pressure will build in to bring us some sunshine and colder weather Monday. Monday’s temperatures will be in the upper teens to mid-20s. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the region Tuesday bringing us some light snow and snow showers.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mixed rain/snow developing. Highs between 30°-40°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Periods of snow and some wintry mix north of Bangor, mix and rain Bangor southward. Lows between 22°-32°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: A few snow showers possible early then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 28°-38°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy. Afternoon light snow or snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Light snow and snow showers possible. Highs mainly in the 20s.

