Should Maine teachers get coronavirus vaccine?

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As supply becomes more available, should teachers be moved to the head of the list for coronavirus vaccinations?

The U.S CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky said this week that it isn’t necessary for teachers to be vaccinated to schools to safely operate.

Governor Mills tells reporters she recently spoke with Wolensky.

Mills talked about the state’s handling of education amid the pandemic.

While using their red-yellow-green county color coding system for education, Maine ultimately allows decisions to be made on the local level.

The state has laid out protocols for in-person learning.

“School settings do not result in a higher rate of transmission when precautions and mitigation measures are carefully followed,” said Mills. “We have set out our own criteria for schools to keep in place. Distancing and masking and what not. The schools presumably are all following those precautions and I think their relative safety has been acknowledged.”

Maine updates its school color designations every two weeks.

The next update will be one week from Friday.

