Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. - (WABI) - The Senate passed an amendment introduced by Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin on Thursday that aims to target the next round of stimulus checks more towards low and middle-income families.

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan includes upper-income taxpayers.

Collins said, in part, “Our amendment ensures that this much-needed financial relief gets in the pockets of the struggling families that need it most.”

The bipartisan amendment was co-sponsored by 14 other senators, including Senator Angus King.

“It is very unlikely that American households with family incomes of $300,000 have suffered significant financial harm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Collins. “Our amendment ensures that this much-needed financial relief gets in the pockets of the struggling families that need it most.”

“American families in every corner of our country are struggling right now. Instead of sending stimulus checks to families who earn $300,000 a year we should be targeting this relief to families and individuals who need it most. For those who are struggling to pay rent or to put food on the table this $1,400 will make a significant impact on their ability to get by. These families need our support right now,” said Senator Manchin.

