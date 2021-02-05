BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scammers are targeting power customers in Maine, threatening to cut off service without an immediate payment.

Both Versant Power and Central Maine Power are urging customers to be aware.

These scammers will typically make it seem as if the call is coming directly from one of the companies.

The caller says service will be cutoff without a payment, usually in a non-refundable form.

Judy Long with Versant says no one there will ever reach out to you directly and ask you to use a prepaid card.

”What we do if a customer is having trouble paying their bill is we reach out to them multiple times via letters and calls and try to work with them. The last thing we want to do is start the disconnection process with a customer. We’re here to work with you and if you’re having trouble paying your bill we can set up payment plans or help you make connections to resources that would help,” said Versant Power Communications Officer, Judy Long.

If you receive one of those calls, hang up.

You can call your utility company to report it, too.

The number for Versant is 973-2000.

CMP’s residential customer line is 800-750-4000

