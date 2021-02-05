Advertisement

New online fundraiser hopes to boost Snowmobile Club’s efforts to maintain the state’s trails

Local snowmobile clubs need help since COVID-19 has put an end to their fundraising events.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - About 300 snowmobile clubs are in charge of grooming and maintaining thousands of miles of trails in our state.

But many are struggling to do that as local clubs need help since COVID-19 has put an end to their fundraising events.

The money the get from those events helps them manage trails for riders.

mesnow.com is now holding a virtual fundraiser.

“Debbie Gould from Outdoor women started this. She came to us and said this is a good way to make money, we have some major sponsors on board,” said Alan Swett, the Vice President of the Maine Snowmobiling Association.

“This is a good way to help your club raise money because they really can’t do it any other way,” said Mike Grass, the President of the Maine Snowmobiling Association.

The Association has already passed the goal of $14,000, but that’s not nearly enough to protect this industry.

Between state grants and local fundraising efforts about $6 million is invested into the states snowmobile clubs every year to maintain and groom more than 14,000 miles of trails.

That $6 million investment generates more than $600 million towards the state’s economy.

“It’s phenomenal the amount of money that snowmobiling brings into the state. And the people that make the trails the best in the northeast are volunteers,” said Swett.

While Snowmobiling is obviously a huge recreational activity, it also provides connectivity for folks in rural parts of Maine when roads might be snowed over or icy.

“If we lose a club or clubs and they can’t do their trails, we start getting unable to connect all over the state like we do right now. But if we lose clubs that’s going to be even worse,” said Grass.

The Maine Snowmobile Association can help you donate to any club in the state, even if it’s not listed on the website.

The fundraiser ends at the end of the month.

