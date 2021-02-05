Advertisement

MPA not expected to change risk tiers like NFHS did this week

NFHS recommendations only part of Maine health guidance
MPA NFHS
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Federation of State High School Associations, or NFHS, is the organization the Maine Principals Association is a part of.

They issued new guidance for sports this week. No longer using high, medium, or low tiered risk for sports. They ask for 5 factors for assessment to hold sports. Community infection rate, COVID-19 transmission during athletics is rare. Non-contact sports show lower infection rates. Outdoor sports show less infection rate than indoor sports but using face masks indoors has produced comparable rates to outdoor sports.

They have found a majority of the sports-related spread of the Coronavirus occurs through social contact, not sports participation.

The NFHS also recommends using state health agencies in establishing state sports guidance. We asked MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham if the national change from tiered risk would happen in Maine?

Burnham said in an email, “The health agencies here in Maine did not exclusively follow the recommendations from the NFHS, they used those recommendations as one tool in determining the risk levels of activities here in Maine. The risk levels, determined by those agencies, apply to community sports as well as the school-based sports. All of our return-to-play recommendations recognize both groups.”

