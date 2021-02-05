Millinocket Council elects new interim town manager

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -Millinocket has a new interim town manager.

The town council voted unanimously in favor of Richard Angotti on Thursday night at a special council meeting.

He will take over for Annette Padilla.

Angotti will also continue to be Millinocket’s Code Enforcement officer.

Padilla was named interim town manager in October after John Davis was fired by the council.

Millinocket’s Council Chair explained the switch.

Steve Golieb, Millinocket Council Chair said, “Right now, with the situation that we’re in, and the manager search still, the council has felt that having an in-house person, filling that role would best serve us at this time.”

Millinocket Interim Town Manager, Richard Angotti, said, “I take this role very seriously. We are in a state that we really need to work at repairing the goodness that is in Millinocket.”

We reached out to Annette Padilla for comment.

She said “I enjoyed my experience in government managing the town daily operations for Millinocket while working with our partners on projects. I thank the Town Council for giving me the opportunity to serve my fellow residents, work with the talented municipal staff, and execute their vision.”

