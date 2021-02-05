Advertisement

Millinocket board of appeals overturns decision to fire police chief

Craig Worster was let go in December and appealed the town’s decision.
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -

The Millinocket personnel appeals board voted today to overturn the firing of the town’s former police chief.

Last year, Millinocket’s deputy police chief filed a complaint against Worster, accusing him of workplace and sexual harassment.

This morning, two members of the board voted to grant his appeal after two previous meetings in the last week.

”I move the appeal of the 2020-01 be sustained and approved. The decision of the board as written is approved,” said James Lawrence, a member of the Millinocket Personnel Appeals Board.

Whether Worster gets his job back right away is unclear.

According to Interim Town Manager, Richard Angotti, a legal process will play out before anything is finalized, or any comments are made.

