Maine man arrested by FBI, accused of taking part in Capitol riots

Fitzsimons was taken into custody without incident, the FBI said.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEBANON, Maine (WMTW) -A Maine man was arrested Thursday in connection with last month’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

Special agents with the FBI Boston Division in Maine arrested Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, officials said.

Fitzsimons was taken into custody without incident, the FBI said.

Fitzsimons was charged with assault on a federal office, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, certain acts during a civil disorder and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful knowledge.

According to the criminal complaint, Fitzsimons is accused of pushing and grabbing against officers who were holding a police line in an arched entryway on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building.

The FBI said Fitzsimons moved to the front of the group of rioters and was seen grabbing officers

After being struck by officers’ batons, Fitzsimons got up, lowered his shoulder and charged at the line of officers, the complaint said.

The complaint said that after officers fought off Fitzsimons, he retreated back into the crowd.

The complaint said he was caught on surveillance camera at the Capitol Building.

The FBI also arrested a Massachusetts man in connection with the riots.

Thursday’s arrests bring the total number of individuals arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol to five, officials said.

