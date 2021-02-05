Maine football back to practice, players input helping coaches help them prepare

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -UMaine football back on the practice field as they prepare for their season opener March 6th. The Black Bears were indoors Tuesday and moved to the turf at Alfond Stadium Thursday afternoon. Nick Charlton shared his practice plans leading up to the season.

“We just had a big meeting, big team meeting. Talked about the spring, what we wanted to do, what the guys thought was best. From there a bigger conversation grew,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “I want to know how the players are feeling, what their input, I want their feedback. Ultimately I make the final decision with my staff. But I want their input because this is unprecedented and I think it’s important.”

