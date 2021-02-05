Advertisement

Maine football back to practice, players input helping coaches help them prepare

Black Bears hold Alfond Stadium practice
Maine FB
Maine FB
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -UMaine football back on the practice field as they prepare for their season opener March 6th. The Black Bears were indoors Tuesday and moved to the turf at Alfond Stadium Thursday afternoon. Nick Charlton shared his practice plans leading up to the season.

“We just had a big meeting, big team meeting. Talked about the spring, what we wanted to do, what the guys thought was best. From there a bigger conversation grew,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “I want to know how the players are feeling, what their input, I want their feedback. Ultimately I make the final decision with my staff. But I want their input because this is unprecedented and I think it’s important.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Updated coronavirus numbers by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 4th
305 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
You can stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page
The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

Latest News

Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson's lead
Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson’s lead
MPA NFHS
MPA not expected to change risk tiers like NFHS did this week
HU MBB
Husson men’s hoops in quarantine due to COVID-19 case on team
Maine Sport
UMaine women’s hockey, women’s basketball cleared to resume competition while men’s teams aren’t