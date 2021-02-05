Advertisement

First week of COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center a success

Could lead to more availability in weeks ahead.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health officials say that aside from the snow on Tuesday their first week of coronavirus vaccinations at the Cross Center in Bangor was an extreme success.

That means good things moving forward.

First round Vaccination clinics were held on Tuesday and Thursday.

Second dose clinics will be are set this Saturday and next Saturday.

Dr. James Jarvis says that smooth operation will result in more appointments becoming available.

“I’ve gotten some hints that will have a pretty significant increase in the amount of vaccine delivered to us for next week which typically will be used the following week,” said Jarvis. “Again we need to plan things out.”

Jarvis said he wasn’t sure of the exact amount they would be receiving yet.

If they do see a large increase it will likely mean more openings for the clinics the following week.

