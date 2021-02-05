Firefighters respond to fire in Kingfield
Franklin County Dispatchers say it happened on Depot Street.
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Kingfield on Thursday night.
No word yet if there are any injuries or how much damage the structure may have sustained.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
