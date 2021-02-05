Evening Light Snow & Mix Ending, Brighter & Breezy Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The small storm and frontal system currently producing the light snow and mixed precipitation across Maine will slide off to our east later tonight. As the front departs to our east any lingering snow and rain will come to an end. By the time the snow and mix end later this evening snowfall accumulations will range from next to nothing along the coast to 1 to 3″ north and west of the Bangor Region, with the higher amounts being found across the higher elevations. The temps tonight remain well above normal, as lows range from near 20° north to around 30° along the coast.

Saturday will be fair, breezy and somewhat milder than normal as a bubble of high-pressure slips across the Northeast. At this time, it appears that another storm sliding out to sea southeast of New England will combine with some energy aloft approaching from the west to bring some snow to Maine Sunday afternoon and night. The exact track of the storm will determine how much snow falls across our region Sunday, with northwestern parts of the state likely seeing the least snow and Downeast Maine likely picking up the highest accumulations. The current thinking is that western parts of Maine will see light accumulations, with the Bangor Region on east likely seeing a few to possibly as much as several inches.

Fair and colder conditions expected on Monday as high pressure builds into the Northeast. Some of the computer models are indicating that energy aloft will cause another storm to develop over the Tennessee River Valley later Monday, which may move northeast and bring more snow to Maine later Tuesday into early Wednesday. Once the storm moves off to our northeast a much colder airmass will sweep into the Northeast for later Wednesday through Friday.

Tonight: Light snow and mixed precipitation ending from southwest to northeast, with a southeast wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the 20s to near 30°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy, with a west breeze between 8 and 16 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy, late day and evening light snow likely, with a northeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and colder, with high temps in the 20s.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, with late day snow possible and high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Wednesday: Possible early snow then partly sunny, with high temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

