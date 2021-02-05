Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson’s lead
Hunter Curtis put up 33 points, 10 rebounds in victory
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Ellsworth 67, Orono 50
Lawrence 63, Cony 58
Morse 55, Gardiner 38
Mt. Abram 67, Madison 64
Narraguagus 68, Jonesport-Beals 55
Penobscot Valley 55, Mattanawcook 20
Penquis Valley 53, Central 45
Schenck 61, Lee 48
Spruce Mountain 68, Carrabec 33
Winthrop 44, Boothbay Region 35
GIRLS
Carrabec 49, Spruce Mountain 33
Ellsworth 61, Orono 33
Gardiner 66, Morse 27
Madison 63, Valley 45
Mount Desert Island 54, John Bapst Memorial 44
Narraguagus 59, Jonesport-Beals 21
Sumner 38, Bucksport 36, OT
Waterville 52, Messalonskee 50
Winthrop 44, Boothbay Region 26
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.