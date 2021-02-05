Advertisement

Curtis leads Ellsworth past Orono, Hunter following Jackson’s lead

Hunter Curtis put up 33 points, 10 rebounds in victory
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

Ellsworth 67, Orono 50

Lawrence 63, Cony 58

Morse 55, Gardiner 38

Mt. Abram 67, Madison 64

Narraguagus 68, Jonesport-Beals 55

Penobscot Valley 55, Mattanawcook 20

Penquis Valley 53, Central 45

Schenck 61, Lee 48

Spruce Mountain 68, Carrabec 33

Winthrop 44, Boothbay Region 35

GIRLS

Carrabec 49, Spruce Mountain 33

Ellsworth 61, Orono 33

Gardiner 66, Morse 27

Madison 63, Valley 45

Mount Desert Island 54, John Bapst Memorial 44

Narraguagus 59, Jonesport-Beals 21

Sumner 38, Bucksport 36, OT

Waterville 52, Messalonskee 50

Winthrop 44, Boothbay Region 26

