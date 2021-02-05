Belfast Free Library helping to fight food insecurity with food drive

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -

The Belfast Free Library has kicked off its annual food drive to fight food insecurity in the community.

Food for Fines will run all month long.

For the third straight year, folks can donate non-perishable items that will go to No Greater Love Food Pantry.

Although the drive just started, the library says people in the area are already making a difference.

”Were just encouraging people to donate, because the local community really needs us right now, and they seem to be responding which is really wonderful,” said Logan Clark, Teen Librarian at the Library.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop food items off directly, or call ahead and schedule a curbside donation.

