Advertisement

Belfast Free Library helping to fight food insecurity with food drive

For the third straight year, folks can donate non-perishable items that will go to No Greater Love Food Pantry.
Food drive
Food drive(WCAX)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -

The Belfast Free Library has kicked off its annual food drive to fight food insecurity in the community.

Food for Fines will run all month long.

For the third straight year, folks can donate non-perishable items that will go to No Greater Love Food Pantry.

Although the drive just started, the library says people in the area are already making a difference.

”Were just encouraging people to donate, because the local community really needs us right now, and they seem to be responding which is really wonderful,” said Logan Clark, Teen Librarian at the Library.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop food items off directly, or call ahead and schedule a curbside donation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Updated coronavirus numbers by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 4th
305 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
You can stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page
The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

Latest News

As supply becomes more available, should teachers be moved to the head of the list for...
Should Maine teachers get coronavirus vaccine?
First week pf COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cross Center a success
First week of COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center a success
The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded more than 40-thousand dollars to organizations...
Bangor Savings Bank will award grants to non-profits in Maine and New Hampshire
If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility...
Age based coronavirus vaccination eligibility could be Maine’s future