Bangor Symphony Orchestra celebrates 125th anniversary with virtual shows

The first concert debuts on February 12th at 7 p.m.
The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is back - virtually
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is making the best of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are kicking off their 125th year with a series of virtual concerts.

Executive Director Brian Hinrichs says the musicians had to get used to playing together from a distance.

The musicians were masked, socially distanced and COVID tested before the recording began.

Hinrichs says it was a moving experience to have everyone together making music.

”Music can reflect on the times were living through and mirror back some of the emotions that we’re maybe keeping within us and something we really want there’s a videos to communicate is a sense of community,” said Hinrichs.

The first concert debuts on February 12th at 7 p.m.

Each show is $10 or you can subscribe to the entire season for $50.

For more information you can visit their website.

