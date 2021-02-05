Bangor Savings Bank will award grants to non-profits in Maine and New Hampshire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Bangor Savings Bank is once again helping non-profit organizations in Maine and New Hampshire.

The bank’s Community Matters More program will award grants to selected non-profits in both states for the 14th year in a row.

Maine and New Hampshire residents can vote online for the organization of their choice to receive a $5,000 grant.

This year, more than $140,000 will go to 44 local non-profits.

”The nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by community matters more come in all shapes and sizes across maine and New Hampshire, and they provide a broad variety of servicing, ranging from supporting basic needs, to pandemic relief, to sustainability efforts, education, economic development and more,” said Jaclyn Fish, VP and Community Relations Manager at Bangor Savings Bank.

Online voting goes until February 28th and grant winners will be announced in March.

For more information you can visit their website.

