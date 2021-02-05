Advertisement

Androscoggin County Sheriff won’t attend future commission meetings in person

Many people attending Wednesday’s meeting did not wear masks
(Peter Hamlin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - The day after commissioners in a Maine county met to consider a resolution against wearing masks in public, the county sheriff said he and his staff won’t attend future meetings in person because of the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“I would encourage the use of Zoom for meeting purposes and if you do not wish to have staff present I would also be willing to participate via Zoom,” Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson wrote Thursday, the Sun Journal reported.

He added, “This is not a political stance or a criticism in any regard, I just need to look out for staff health and safety.”

Many people attending Wednesday’s meeting did not wear masks.

Up for discussion was a proposal by Commissioner Isaiah Lary opposing executive orders from Gov. Janet Mills mandating face coverings in public, and limiting the size of gatherings and other restrictions.

More than 20 people spoke against the mask requirement; no one spoke in favor of the mandates.

