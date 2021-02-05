Alzheimer’s Association offering a number of education programs, around the clock care during pandemic

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week - music icon Tony Bennett announced he’s living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Those with the Alzheimer’s Association are commending Bennett for his bravery and transparency.

Drew Wyman serves as the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

He says the Alzheimer’s Association remains fully operational as the pandemic continues.

They’re offering a number of educational programs that help those living with the disease, as well as caregivers.

They’re a safe, confidential way to share your story.

There are more than 20 education programs offered each month over Zoom.

”They include some really great topics such as understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia, warning signs, effective communication strategies, financial planning, or how to have conversations around driving or doctors visits,” said Alison Russell, Manager of Education and Community Volunteers.

“We just want people to be educated because we know misinformation is not good. We want people to understand what they’re dealing with, and what resources are available,” said Drew Wyman, Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

Wyman says they are planning on holding their Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in person in September and October.

However, that may change.

