Advertisement

Age based coronavirus vaccination eligibility could be Maine’s future

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health say he backs an age-based rollout of eligibility for healthy members of the general public.
If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility...
If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility will expand in the first week of March.(WRDW)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility will expand in the first week of March.

At that point member of the general public aged 65 and up will be able to get the shots.

We spoke with Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

He said he backs an age-based rollout of eligibility for healthy members of the general public.

That’s along with some certain professions Jarvis thinks should be included in expansion.

Jarvis says data shows that people 45 years old and over are hit much harder by the virus.

“That single risk factor just age alone is the best predictor of mortality or death from this virus,” he said. “So, I support the age-based phase approach at least for now. It has the largest population that are at risk.”

Jarvis says that type of rollout is less confusing and helps logistically for planning.

It’s also equitable. Everyone knows how old they are and where they would fall in the line.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Updated coronavirus numbers by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 4th
305 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
You can stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page
The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

Latest News

As supply becomes more available, should teachers be moved to the head of the list for...
Should Maine teachers get coronavirus vaccine?
Food drive
Belfast Free Library helping to fight food insecurity with food drive
First week pf COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cross Center a success
First week of COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center a success
The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded more than 40-thousand dollars to organizations...
Bangor Savings Bank will award grants to non-profits in Maine and New Hampshire