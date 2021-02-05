Age based coronavirus vaccination eligibility could be Maine’s future

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility will expand in the first week of March.

At that point member of the general public aged 65 and up will be able to get the shots.

We spoke with Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

He said he backs an age-based rollout of eligibility for healthy members of the general public.

That’s along with some certain professions Jarvis thinks should be included in expansion.

Jarvis says data shows that people 45 years old and over are hit much harder by the virus.

“That single risk factor just age alone is the best predictor of mortality or death from this virus,” he said. “So, I support the age-based phase approach at least for now. It has the largest population that are at risk.”

Jarvis says that type of rollout is less confusing and helps logistically for planning.

It’s also equitable. Everyone knows how old they are and where they would fall in the line.

