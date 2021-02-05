267 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths reported by Maine CDC

Latest coronavirus numbers in Maine according to the CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest numbers released by the Maine CDC show 267 new cases of coronavirus in our state.

A person from Penobscot and one from Cumberland County died with the virus.

That brings the death toll to 632 people in Maine since the pandemic started.

Total cases are now 40,799 since the pandemic started in March.

Of those, 32,729 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

46 patients with coronavirus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. Of those, 22 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Kennebec County is reporting 28 new cases.

Penobscot County has 19, 7 in Somerset County.

Waldo County reporting just one new case.

