Utility springs delays, extra costs on solar power projects

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine - The utility that serves almost all of southern Maine is telling solar project developers that they may need to pay more to connect to the grid, which could also delay the projects.

The Portland Press Herald reported on Thursday that Central Maine Power told solar developers last week the utility is having problems connecting projects to their electric grid.

They warned there would be additional costs and delays as a result.

That’s despite agreements reached between the utility and developers in which the developers pay to upgrade the infrastructure as needed.

A spokesperson for CMP says the company is doing its best to respond to the demand for solar projects on a grid that wasn’t designed for them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

